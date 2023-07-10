The current state of the nation has become an issue of serious concern for the nation's opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

This is as the governors elected under the platform of the PDP have scheduled an emergency meeting to this effect

PDP Governors Forum will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, July 11, in Abuja, the first meeting after the 2023 elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has fixed an emergency meeting to discuss the state of the nation.

The meeting, is slated for Tuesday, July 11, in Abuja and is the first of the forum after the 2023 general elections.

PDP governors are set to meet on Tuesday, July 11, to discuss issues affecting the party and reconcile party bigwigs. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

Why PDP governors are holding an emergency meeting

The governors, Daily Trust gathered, are expected to discuss the state of the nation, the policies of the new All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and the unending crisis ravaging the party since the presidential primary of last year.

The PDP governors, sources said might also set up a committee to try and resolve the crisis in the party and reconcile party bigwigs that have been working against the interest of the party.

Ministerial list: Why Wike should be in Tinubu's cabinet, Fayose Explains

In another development, Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti state, has said President Bola Tinubu needs a man like the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in his cabinet.

Fayose made this known on Sunday, July 9, during an interview on Channels TV's late-night programme.

According to Fayose, the former Rivers State governor and his G-5 cohort deserve to be appreciated by President Tinubu for being instrumental in his victory during the 2023 presidential polls.

PDP Crisis: Tension as Tinubu's appointee plots governors, ex-governors to join APC

The popularly aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), known as the G5, may dump the umbrella party ahead of the 2023 general election.

According to The Punch, the development was in connection with the permutations by George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), to woo them into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP G-5 are Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, and Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State. Others are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, former Enugu, Benue and Abia States governors.

Source: Legit.ng