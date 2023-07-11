Governor Hope Uzodimma summoned an emergency meeting with Southeast leaders over the frequent insecurity challenges in the region.

It was gathered that the meeting had a series of deliberations ranging from security challenges and political affairs.

The meeting had the presence of the chairman of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chris Ngige, Pius Ayim, Senator Dave Umahi and other top southeast leaders.

Imo, Owerri - The Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has hosted Southeast Leaders to discuss and identify issues of concern in the region, like insecurity and other related matters.

This development was confirmed in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 11.

Governor Hope Uzodimma addressed southeast leaders at the emergency meeting on insecurity. Photo Credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

In his address, Governor Uzodimma disclosed that all Igbo leaders and Stakeholders are on the same page to tackle insecurity in the region.

He stated that while security is an exclusive responsibility of the Federal Government with the collaboration of the Governors, plans are underway for the southeast leaders to collectively table the matter before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he believes will give the necessary support.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ohanaeze Ndigbo hopeful of end to insecurity in southeast

In his remark, the President of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, expressed satisfaction at the success of the meeting as problems of the region were identified and adequately discussed.

He assured that the incessant cases of insecurity problem would soon be a thing of the past.

It was an all-encompassing gathering of Southeast Governors, National Assembly members, Houses of Assembly members across party lines, members of the Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and other stakeholders from the South East region.

Some big names at the gathering included former Senate President Pius Ayim Pius, former governor of Anambra, Chris Ngige, Senator Dave Umahi and many others.

Fresh Twist As Uzodimma Dumps Deputy For Female Candidate Ahead Of Imo Governorship Election

In another development, Governor Hope Uzodimma dropped his deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, for Mrs Ekemaru Chinyere Ihuoma ahead of the Imo governorship election.

Uzodimma's decision was contained in the list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor's decision is said to be a strategy to capture the votes of the female population in the state.

Source: Legit.ng