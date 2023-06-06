The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday night suspended their strike scheduled for Wednesday 6

The decision followed a meeting by the representatives of the FG and the organised labour at the presidential villa over fuel subsidy removal

Meanwhile, the chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed that FG sealed agreements with NLC and TUC on the issues arising from subsidy removal

On Monday, June 5, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) closed up seven important agreements with the federal government before suspending its planned nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Wednesday, June 7.

The ICIR reported that the union was set for its first major national strike in eight years, hours before the workers back-pedalled after reaching an agreement with the government.

The NLC and TUC sealed agreements with FG before aborting the planned strike scheduled to hold on Wednesday, June 7.



Seven important agreements FG sealed with labour

Meanwhile, the government delegation headed by the Chief of Staff to the president, and the outgoing Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, met with the Joe Ajaero-led NLC and the TUC.

The parties agreed on the following, which led to the suspension of the planned strike on Monday night;

The federal government, the TUC and the NLC to establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation. The federal government, the TUC and the NLC to review the World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose the inclusion of low-income earners in the programme. The federal government, the TUC and the NLC to revive the CNG conversion program earlier agreed with labour centres in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and tinting. The Labour centres and the federal government to review issues hindering effective delivery in the education sector and propose solutions for implementation. The Labour centres and the federal government to review and establish the framework for the completion of the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries. The federal government to provide a framework for the maintenance of roads and the expansion of rail networks across the country. All other demands submitted by the TUC to the federal government will be assessed by the joint committee.

The parties also agreed on the following:

The NLC is to suspend the notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations.

The TUC and the NLC to continue the ongoing engagements with the federal government and secure closure on the resolutions above.

Interestingly, the Labour unions and the FG also agreed to meet on June 19, 2023, to decide on an implementation framework.

NLC, TUC restrained from embarking on strike over subsidy removal

