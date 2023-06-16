The National Economic Council (NEC) has recommended a palliative of N742 among Nigerian workers

The recommendation is part of the directives given to NEC by President Tinubu to come up with palliative plans for Nigerians

Bala Mohammed revealed that the NEC mulled various sums as monthly palliatives for workers in Nigeria

The newly inaugurated National Economic Council has recommended palliatives for Nigerian workers and vulnerable groups to cushion the biting effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The recommendation follows the order of President Bola Tinubu that the NEC should devise intervention plans for weak Nigerians.

Workers to receive monthly petroleum allowance

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed disclosed on Thursday, June 15, 2021, after NEC’s maiden meeting, which lasted over five hours.

He said NEC took into consideration the recommendations from the Salaries Income and Wage Commission to pay N202 as the cost of living allowance to civil servants.

Vice President Kashim Shettima presided over the meeting at the Presidential Villa.

NEC also announced setting up a committee to fashion the plans for organizing and distributing the palliatives within weeks.

Mohammed said the Council recommended various sums ranging from N23.5 billion to N45 billion monthly as petroleum allowance for civil servants.

Daily Trust reports that the Bauchi Governor disclosed further that there is a possibility of obtaining a loan from the World Bank and London partners to implement the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) scheme for vehicles in Nigeria to cut petrol prices.

Mohammed said:

“So, the N702 billion is a suggested sum for Labour to cushion the effect on workers on a new allowance that will be tagged cost of living adjustment allowance,” he explained.

According to him, the Council set up a committee to review and come up with terms of reference to organize specific areas where the palliatives could come and how they would be disbursed to the cushion worker’ problem and other weak Nigerians.

