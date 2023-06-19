Ondo, Owo - A report has confirmed that Ibrahim Bodunde-Oyinlade, a 67-year-old chief Imam in Uso community of Owo local government area of Ondo State, has been kidnapped by suspected gunmen.

It confirmed that Bodunde-Oyinlade was abducted on Saturday, June 17, while working on his farm in Asolo camp area of Uso community, The Cable reported.

The police have already commenced a forest search for the kidnapped 67-Year-Old Chief Imam in Owo, Ondo State. Photo Credit: Force HQ

Source: Facebook

Giving an account of the chief Imam's abduction, a family member stated the police had been informed about the incident after they didn't see him at home and his contact number was unreachable.

The family member also confirmed that the kidnappers already called but did not demand any ransom.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The kidnappers have contacted the family but are yet to demand for ransom”

Reacting to this development, the Ondo State Police Command confirmed the incident through its spokesperson, Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya.

Odunlami-Omisanya confirmed that the police had joined vigilantes in searching the forest for the abducted cleric.

He also confirmed that the mobile phone and vehicle of the cleric were found at the farm where he was allegedly abducted.

Odunlami-Omisanya said:

“It was at about 6 pm that the family members came to report the incident at the police station in Uso community.

“The DPO, policemen, and vigilantes are searching the area for possible rescue.”

Source: Legit.ng