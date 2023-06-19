Alhaji Ibrahim Bodunde Oyinlade, the Chief Imam of Uso community in Owo-Ondo state, abducted by gunmen, has regained freedom

This development was made known by the Ondo State Police Command on Monday, June 19

It was gathered that the Islamic cleric was released to his family, but there was no confirmation whether a ransom was paid for his release

Ondo, Owo - The Ondo State Police Command has announced the return of the Chief Imam of Uso community, Alhaji Ibrahim Bodunde Oyinlade, from kidnappers' captivity.

Legit.ng earlier reported that unknown gunmen abducted Oyinlade on Saturday, June 17, while working on his farmland.

On the latest development, the command spokesperson, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, on Monday, June 19, said the Islamic cleric had regained his freedom.

According to Odunlami-Omisanya, the Chief Imam regained freedom on Sunday evening but did not confirm if a ransom was paid to the kidnappers for his release.

How Uso Chief Imam was abducted

The Chief Imam was abducted early on Saturday by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Channels TV reported.

The 67-year-old Islamic Cleric was reportedly taken from his farm at Asolo Camp at about 3 pm.

According to a family source, the kidnappers had contacted the family, demanding that ransom be paid for his release.

Though the Divisional Police Officer in Uso and his men, along with local vigilantes, were said to have gone combing the bush in the area to rescue the victim and apprehend the abductors, however, it is not clear how the Imam managed to escape from his captors.

