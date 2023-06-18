The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied the report that it has declared the former Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State wanted.

Wilson Uwujaren, the antigraft's head of media and publicity, made the denial in a statement on the EFCC page on Twitter on Sunday, June 18.

The EFCC also denied the claim that it has requested the Department of State Service (DSS) to help in arresting the former governor wherever he was found.

Source: Legit.ng