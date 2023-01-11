Pastor Kidnaps Self, Collects Ransom From Church Members

The Plateau police command has arrested one Albarka Sukuya, a pastor, for allegedly kidnapping himself

According to the police, the Pastor Sukuya collected ransom from members of his congregation through the fake abduction

Prior to the pastor’s arrest, he had staged two kidnap incidents during which he collected N400,000 and N200,000 as ransom from his church members

A pastor has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping himself several times. The cleric was arrested by the police command in Plateau state.

He was also accused of collecting ransom from members of his congregation. The pastor has been identified as one Albarka Sukuya

His arrest was made known by DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command. According to him, the suspect was arrested by the police in November 2022, Daily Trust reports.

A pastor has kidnapped himself in Jos. Photo credit: Nigeria police

Source: Facebook

According to Vanguard Newspaper, the PPRO was quoted to have said:

”The Police has uncovered the nefarious act of one Pastor Albarka Sukuya of Jenta Apata, Jos, who on several occasions staged his kidnap with his cohorts and received ransom from sympathising members of his congregation.

”Sequel to his spurious kidnaps of Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, 2022, where N400,000 and N200,000, respectively, were paid by his sympathisers as ransom for his release, the incidents triggered suspicion.

”Through credible intelligence, the clergyman was invited by the DPO Nasarawa Gwong Police Station, CSP Musa Hassan and investigation commenced immediately. In the course of investigation, it was established that the suspect has been conspiring with his gang to stage his kidnap and fraudulently collect ransom. He has confessed to committing the crime."

Source: Legit.ng