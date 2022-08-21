A top Nigerian Islamic scholar, Sheikh Goni Aisami Gashuwa has been reportedly killed by two soldiers

The soldiers were said to have attempted to steal his car while on his way back to Gashu’a town from Kano state

Yobe police police command identified the suspects as John Gabriel and Adamu Gideon, both lance corporals

Gashua - The Yobe state police command has arrested two soldiers in connection to killing of a renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Goni Aisami who was murdered on Friday, August 19 around 9pm while on his way to Gashua from Kano.

According to Daily Nigerian, multiple local sources alleged that the cleric was killed by the soldiers after giving them a lift from Nguru military checkpoint to Jaji-maji, a nearby community under Karasuwa local government area of Yobe state.

Police authorities have promised that the suspects will face the law. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The sources said he was shot dead while his car, a red Honda Accord, which was taken away by the soldiers before they were apprehended by the police.

Confirming the incident, spokesman for the Yobe state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, said the two arrested soldiers are Lance Corporal John Gabriel and Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon of 241 Recce Battalion, Nguru, Yobe state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said the two suspects had been taken to Criminal Investigation Department of the command in Damaturu for investigation.

The popular Islamic scholar was buried on Saturday, August 20 in Gashua town of Yobe state amid tears by thousands of his students, family members as well as associates.

2023: I pity Nigeria's next president - Sheikh Gumi

On his part, prominent Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, says he feels pity for Nigeria’s next president.

In an article he wrote and seen by Legit.ng, Gumi said the next commander-in-chief has to act “quickly and carefully” when he assumes office.

The prominent cleric warned that if the country's next president treat terrorism with kid gloves, insurgency will get worse.

Insecurity: CODE to launch monthly security dossiers in Nigeria

In a related development, a Civil Society Organisation, Connected Development (CODE) is launching a monthly security dossier that will serve as security advisory for policymakers and security agencies in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of CODE, Mallam Hamzat Lawal revealed this during an interactive session with media executives on Friday, August 6.

According to Lawal, the monthly security dossiers will be regular and timely over time.

Source: Legit.ng