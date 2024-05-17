Late Nollywood actor Jnr Pope was finally laid to rest on May 17, 2024, in his hometown in Enugu

Some of the late movie star’s colleagues were present at the occasion, including actress Queen Wokoma

However, Queen Wokoma’s outfit at the solemn occasion sparked a series of heated reactions from netizens

The burial of late Nigerian actor John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Jnr Pope, was finally held on Friday, May 17, 2024.

The funeral was held at his hometown, Ukehe, in Nsukka, Igboetiti LGA of Enugu state and photos from the event made the rounds on social media.

Nigerians blast Queen Wokoma over outfit at Jnr Pope's burial. Photos: @queenwokoma, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Recall that Jnr Pope died alongside four other crew members while returning from a moving shoot.

His colleagues attended his burial to pay him their last respects, including actress Queen Wokoma. To show that she was there, she shared photos on social media.

Queen Wokoma wore a short black dress with see-through black leggings, high-heeled shoes, and a black blazer jacket. She also wore dark sunshades and accessorised with a silver necklace and earrings.

She accompanied the photos with a caption explaining that she was paying her last respects to Jnr Pope. She wrote:

“Here to pay our last respect to our Friend and Colleague. #ripjnrpope.”

See her post below:

Queen Wokoma’s outfit at Jnr Pope’s burial stirs reactions

Shortly after the photos were posted online, many netizens reacted. A number of them disapproved of her outfit. Read some of their comments below:

Esther_jfeoma:

“How is this burial appropriate?”

Miriam.jacob:

“You actually wore that to a burial????.”

goddess_of_cruise:

“Na club you dey go? Abi na Wetin you dey celebrate? Na everything be show off for una Asaba wood?”

Zara.rahim_:

“Na fashion this one go do for there, na wa for you. Wetin be this.”

Quincey_fabrics:

“U did well by going but this ur dressing is really a party wear.”

Queendalineattahnma:

“No be fashion designing nah,na burial, mourning nne ur dressing is a big no.”

Oby2120:

“See wetin you wear go burial .”

Onyibaby0:

“Madam last respect Weldon you fit talk say na club you dey go or you dey go do fashion show .”

Jnr Pope’s colleagues break down during candlelight

As real as the death of Jnr Pope is, many of his colleagues could not believe he was gone for good.

A candlelight procession was observed for the late actor, who died during a boat mishap while coming back from a movie shoot.

Legit.ng reported a viral clip that surfaced online, showing tons of his colleagues in attendance. Most of them broke down during the procession.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng