FCT, Abuja - Erstwhile special assistant on new media to former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, on Saturday, June 10, said the Bola Tinubu administration should not lock up the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Omokri, via his verified Twitter handle, counseled the incumbent government not to begin to make public allegations against Emefiele.

Reno Omokri has told the Bola Tinubu administration not to lock up the embattled former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Central Bank of Nigeria, Reno Omokri

CBN: 'Don't be like Buhari', Omokri to Tinubu

The outspoken social commentator cautioned President Bola Tinubu against incarcerating Emefiele without defence.

Omokri said Tinubu should allow Emefiele to defend himself against any allegation raised against him.

He wrote:

"Where is Godwin Emefiele? The Tinubu administration should not lock him up and begin to make public allegations against him.

"This is precisely what Buhari did to Jonathan administration officials as soon as he took over in 2015. They were locked up, and while incarcerated, allegations were made to turn the public against them, without giving them an opportunity to defend themselves."

Furthermore, Omokri asked President Tinubu to allow Nigerians to hear from Emefiele.

Praise from Omokri to President Tinubu

He praised President Tinubu for starting his administration "so well".

Additionally, Omokri stated that the president "should not continue the draconian practices as his immediate predecessor (Buhari)" as this "is similar to what late Sani Abacha did, which drove even Tinubu to exile in 1994."

