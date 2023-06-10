A former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has said is time to indict, arrest and try the alleged accomplices of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele

Sowore listed Emefiele's alleged accomplices to include Muhammadu Buhari, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and Buhari’s cousin, Tunde Sabiu

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended Emefiele from office with immediate effect on Friday night over an ongoing investigation of his office

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, Omoyele Sowore, on Saturday, June 10, said some “accomplices” should be arrested and tried alongside Godwin Emefiele.

It would be recalled that Emefiele was suspended by President Bola Tinubu as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, June 9.

Sowore demanded that former president, Muhammadu Buhari, should be arrested by authorities because he is an accomplice in Godwin Emefiele's case. Photo credits: Central Bank of Nigeria, Omoyele Sowore

The CBN governor's suspension is a sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the economy's financial sector, the Bola Tinubu administration said.

Emefiele: ‘Buhari among those that should be arrested', says Sowore

Sowore named the immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari; and General Lucky Irabor, the incumbent Chief of Defence Staff; as some of the persons that should be arrested alongside Emefiele.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle:

“It is time to indict, arrest and try his accomplices as well.

"They include his principal, @MBuhari , the ex-Attorney General, Abubakar @Malami SAN. Buhari’s cousin and ex- Private Secretary, Tunde Sabiu, Chief of Defense Staff, General Irabor whose wife was given the task of printing naira notes under the pretext of being falsely appointed by the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company.

“Gen Irabor severally interfered with investigations and obstructed justice in attempt to shield @GodwinIEmefiele from investigations, arrest and prosecution."

