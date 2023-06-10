President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to embark on a total clean-up of the Central Bank of Nigeria

This call was made by former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani via a tweet on Saturday, June 10

Sani also accused Emefiele of turning the CBN into the ATM of the cabals of the immediate past administration

Former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for suspending the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Emefiele was suspended late at night on Friday, June 9, following a statement released by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) office.

Godwin Emefiele was suspended as the governor of CBN on Friday, June 9.

Source: Facebook

The statement reads partly:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect.

“This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy."

In reaction to this development, Senator Sani has urged President Tinubu to properly clean up the apex bank rather than just evicting Emefiele.

He tweeted:

"The eviction of Emefiele is commendable. The appointment of Shonubi as acting Governor is commendable.

"But the Housecleaning of the CBN can only be done by engaging a team of auditors from OUTSIDE of the CBN." Only they can professionally and thoroughly probe the apex Bank and tell the country how the Bank was run under Buhari’s Emefiele.

He accused the immediate past administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari of turning the apex bank into their ATM.

Senator Sani said:

"The CBN was operated as an ATM of the Cabal, a Canteen and Cash Cow of the parasitic elites of the past administration."

Emefiele: Sowore Lists 4 ‘Accomplices’ That Should Be Arrested Alongside Suspended CBN Governor

Meanwhile, a former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has said is time to indict, arrest and try the alleged accomplices of suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Sowore listed Emefiele's alleged accomplices to include Muhammadu Buhari, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and Buhari’s cousin, Tunde Sabiu.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended Emefiele from office with immediate effect on Friday night over an ongoing investigation of his office.

