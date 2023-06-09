State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked Godwin Emefiele to hand over to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi following the former's suspension as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Shonubi is the current Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate).

President Tinubu directed Shonubi to act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation of the office of the CBN governor.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government explained that President Tinubu suspended Emefiele on Friday, June 9, following an ongoing investigation of the office of the CBN governor.

"This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy," the statement which was signed by Willie Bassey, the director of information, on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) read.

