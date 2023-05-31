Talks between the federal government and the organised labour hit a deadlock on Wednesday evening as no consensus was reached

The hours-long meeting was to, among other things, prevent a labour crisis following the recent increase in petrol pump prices occasioned by petroleum subsidy removal

After the meeting, NLC president, Joe Ajaero, said, "As far as labour is concerned, we didn’t have a consensus in this meeting"

The meeting between the organised labour and the federal government representatives on the removal of subsidy on fuel ended in a stalemate as no agreement was reached.

The meeting at the Conference Hall of the Chief of Staff to the President at the State House, Abuja, came after the announcement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that subsidy on fuel had gone and new prices of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) introduced by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Fuel subsidy removal: NLC, FG meeting ends in deadlock on Wednesday night

The organised labour was led by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero and his counterpart for the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo.s

Speaking after the meeting, Ajaero and Osifo stressed that the status quo be maintained on the prices of PMS while negotiations continued, Daily Trust reported.

Both labour leaders said another meeting would hold after discussions with members of their executives on the outcomes of Wednesday’s interaction with the federal government team, Channels TV added.

Ajaero said there was no consensus after the meeting, adding that “As far as labour is concerned, we didn’t have a consensus in this meeting.”

