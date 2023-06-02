The NLC has denied the report that the union would embark on an industrial strike over the removal of the fuel subsidy by the federal government

In his reaction to the report that the union has declared that the strike will begin on Friday, Benson Upah, the spokesperson of the NLC, said such a report was not coming from the congress

However, Ujah noted that the congress would meet on Friday to deliberate on the development and inform the general public about its decision

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has dismissed the report that it was ready to begin industrial action on Friday, June 2, against the withdrawal of the fuel subsidy by the federal government.

Benson Upah, the Head of Information and Public Affairs of the NLC, dismissed the report on Thursday, June 1, in Abuja, while reacting to the claim that the labor union has declared an industrial action that will begin on Friday over the removal of subsidy, PM News reported.

NLC distances self from indefinite strike report Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

NLC clarifies report of going on strike over fuel subsidy removal

Upah urged members of the public to disregard the report which he described as a rumor mill that would ask his members to go on strike from June 2. He added that the story did not come from the NLC.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The union spokesperson noted that the story has been going viral on social media, which it knows nothing about it.

His statement reads in part:

“In as much as we are outraged by this mindless price increase which is intended to bring untold hardship to Nigerians, we have no plan to start any action on June 2."

Latest about Bola Tinubu, NLC, Fuel Subsidy removal, Fuel Scarcity

However, the NLC disclosed that the union would be meeting on Friday to discuss the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

According to Upa, the NLC would inform Nigerians about its next plan after its meeting on Friday.

On Monday, President Tinubu announced that "fuel subsidy is gone" because there was no provision for it in the 2023 budget beyond June 2023.

But the oil marketers have since increased the price of the commodity while some petrol stations are shut.

Bola Tinubu: President may go after Bureau De Change if he wins against subsidy

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu hit the ground running on Monday when in his inaugural speech, he reiterated a promise he made to Nigerians while campaigning for presidency.

Upon delivering his speech, oil marketers kicked the president for pronouncing that fuel subsidy is gone, and they closed many filling stations and inflated the price of petrol.

However, if Tinubu succeeds in removing the fuel subsidy, Bureau De Change operators are likely to be his next target as regards reforms.

Source: Legit.ng