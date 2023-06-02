The leadership of organised labour has announced a planned nationwide strike from next Wednesday

This is part of the resolutions reached at a meeting of the National Executive Council of the Congress on Friday, June 2nd, in Abuja

The decision to embark on strike is coming after President Bola Tinubu declared during his inaugural speech that subsidy regime has gone for good

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has confirmed the move to embark on a nationwide strike which will commence next Wednesday, June 3rd.

This development is coming amid fuel shortages across the country occasioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inaugural speech in which he declared that “fuel subsidy is gone.”

NLC issues fresh threat to FG over fuel subsidy removal.

Source: Facebook

Fuel subsidy removal: NLC threatens FG

NLC President Joe Ajaero made the announcement after an emergency meeting of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja on Friday, June 2nd, 2023, Channels TV reported.

He said the government, particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited had up until next week Wednesday, June 3, to revert to the old price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise referred to as petrol.

Ajaero added that failure of the federal government to meet the ultimatum would attract an indefinite protest across the country.

Reno Omokri reveals what Tinubu govt should do after fuel subsidy removal

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Friday, June 2, asked the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to "remove its hands from anything concerning fuel".

Omokri, who made this demand via his verified Twitter handle, said the government's participation in fuel should only be a regulatory role.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporter also advised trade union bodies against embarking on strike actions. This is as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said on Thursday, June 1, that it is not planning to commence a strike over the removal of petrol subsidy as claimed in some quarters.

"I pity Tinubu": NLC president speaks on disputes president-elect will inherit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, has pitied the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, over the number of industrial disputes he will inherit from Monday.

Ajaero said the Buhari administration tried to maintain industrial harmony, which was not enough to solve many industrial disputes it was leaving behind.

The NLC president noted that agreement was made with the doctors but not implemented and that the issues with ASUU were not resolved.

