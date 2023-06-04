The NLC planned protest against the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu has suffered a major setback

It was learned that the northern and southwest states chapter of the NLC have resolved to back out of the strike scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 14

The division in the union followed the allegation by Bayo Onanuga, a chieftain of the APC, that NLC chairman, Joe Ajaero, was working for the opposition Labour Party to destabilize the country

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has experienced a setback in its planned industrial action slated for Wednesday, June 7.

According to This Day, it appeared that the union is divided ahead of the set date for the strike as northern and southwest states' chapters of the NLC are pulling out of the proposed industrial action.

NLC Splits over Tinubu's removal of fuel subsidy Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The development is coming after Bayo Onanuga, one of the spokespersons of the All Progressives Congress (APC), accuses the NLC national president, Joe Ajaero, of making moves to destabilize the country and the new government as he is working for the opposition Labour Party.

Reason NLC planned strike against Tinubu's removal of fuel subsidy may not be strong

It was gathered on Saturday night, June 3, that the planned action against the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu's news administration, was being politicized as the chapters from south-west and northwest states have resolved to back out from the protest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, in order to make the planned strike effective, the national leadership of the NLC has written to no less than 43 affiliated unions to be part of the already scheduled industrial actions.

Some of the affiliated unions that the NLC has written to include the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), among others.

NLC rejection, Alake optimism, 3 other things from Tinubu meeting with Labour

Legit.ng earlier reported that following President Bola Tinubu's pronouncement on Monday, May 29, that "fuel subsidy is gone", the oil marketers took a swipe as usual as many filling stations were immediately closed and others inflated the price of petrol by over 100%.

For over 72 hours now, the oil marketers have held the country at ransom with the pronouncement where President Tinubu has stated that the previous administration did not make provision for subsidy in the 2023 budget, therefore, it was gone.

Source: Legit.ng