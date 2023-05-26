A former director-general of the National Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Professor Yakubu Sankey has been killed

The former DG was killed at Kamuru in Southern Kaduna at about 2am on Thursday, May 25

According to a source, Pastor Gideon Mutum, late Sankey was murdered by "marauders"

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Professor Yakubu Sankey, the former director-general (DG) of the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) has been killed by suspected "marauders" in Southern Kaduna.

A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, confirmed the development on Friday, May 26.

The former DG of the NIPPS, Prof. Yakubu Sankey was killed in Southern Kaduna, which has become a hotbed of unabated killings and maiming. Photo credits: Nigeria Police Force, Senator Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

The Chairman of Zango Kataf local government, Francis Sani also confirmed the incident, according to reports.

Sani wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, May 26:

"The killing of Professor Yakubu Sankey the former DG of Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies by kidnappers in Southern Kaduna is sad, unfortunate and tragic. May his soul rest in peace."

Legit.ng learnt that the former DG was killed at Kamuru in Southern Kaduna at about 2am on Thursday, May 25.

A source, Pastor Gideon Mutum said:

“Dr. Yakubu Sankey was killed yesterday (Thursday, May 25). He is professor and lecturer. He is also a farmer, community development expert, one-time DG NIPPS, Senior Adviser Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue and contestant for the seat of Bajju traditional Council."

Efforts by Legit.ng to get comments from the Kaduna state Police Command's Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, were unsuccessful.

Worrisome Kaduna killings

According to the Kaduna state government, in 2021, over 1,192 people lost their lives in the state to banditry and terrorism.

At least, 406 of the deceased were killed in the restive southern part of the state.

Non-state actors murdered 645 people between January and June 2022.

Kaduna suffers alarming terrorist stats with 1,052 deaths, 4,227 kidnappings and 648 injuries

Legit.ng earlier reported that in its latest internal security report, the Kaduna state government disclosed that about 1,052 persons had been killed, 4,227 were kidnapped, and 648 were injured in 2022.

The development was made known on Wednesday, April 19, by Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs.

El-Rufai raises alarm over insecurity ahead of Tinubu’s swearing-in

In a piece of related news, ahead of the Monday, May 29 handover ceremony of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, president-elect, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state raised an alarm over insecurity.

El-Rufai, on Wednesday, April 19, warned that bandits could take advantage of the transition period to launch bloody attacks in the country.

