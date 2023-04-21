Residents of Kaduna in 2022 suffered a series of attacks, leading to the demise of 1,052 persons, 4,227 kidnaps, and 648 injured.

The Kaduna State internal security and home affairs rolled out these recent stats on Wednesday, April 19

The statistics revealed that 947 men lost their lives, 82 women were also killed during this period, and 23 minors were also victims

Kaduna, Kaduna - In its latest internal security report, the Kaduna state government disclosed that about 1,052 persons had been killed, 4,227 kidnapped, and 648 injured in 2022.

As reported by Premium Times, this development was made known on Wednesday, April 19, by Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs.

The Kaduna state government in its internal security report said it recorded success in decimating 628 terrorists in 2022. Photo: Nasir El-Rufai

It was gathered that the security report contained all security issues from January 1 to December 31 2022.

These security issues were itemised as banditry and terrorism, kidnapping, rape by armed bandits, cattle rustling, communal and inter-ethnic clashes, violent attacks, and reprisal attacks.

The report reads:

“The statistics presented are generated from daily reports of security agencies – the Military (the Army, Navy and Air Force), Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVS) – community leaders (ward heads, village heads, district heads, chiefdoms, and emirates) and credible human intelligence networks.

“The figures presented here by the Kaduna State Government therefore constitute the most authoritative source of periodic security data on banditry, terrorism, and other incidents in the State.”

What do statistics say?

Legit.ng gathered that statistics released by the Kaduna state government confirmed that men dominated the number of deceased persons in the state in 2022.

The stats revealed that 947 men lost their lives, 82 women were also killed during this time, and 23 minors were also victims, Arise TV online reported.

It was also confirmed that 641 deaths were recorded in Kaduna Central, 349 in Kaduna South and 62 in Kaduna North.

Data gathered from the statistics revealed that 2,606 men were kidnapped, 1,395 women and 226 minors were also kidnapped, summing the total to 4,227 persons abducted in 2022.

The commissioner further revealed that 648 people were injured during the attacks while 11,714 animals were rustled.

Aruwan confirmed that 25 cases of rape were recorded, and 215 farms were reportedly destroyed.

