The governor of Kaduna state has raised an alarm over insecurity ahead of the handover ceremony of Bola Tinubu, president-elect, on Monday, May 29

Governor Nasir El-Rufai urged the federal government to beef up security across the country because bandits could take advantage of the transition period to launch bloody attacks

El-Rufai made this disclosure at the presentation of a security report by the Kaduna state government in the state capital, on Wednesday, April 19

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state on Wednesday, April 19, raised an alarm over insecurity ahead of Monday, May 29, the handover ceremony of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, president-elect.

El-Rufai warned that bandits could take advantage of the transition period to launch bloody attacks in the country, The Punch reported.

El-Rufai urged President Muhammadu Buhari to beef up security in the country ahead of Bola Tinubu’s swearing-in ceremony. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai, Muhammadu Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

El-Rufai urges FG to beef up security, gives reason

He, therefore, advised that security operations against bandits should be increased in the remaining days of the current administration and beyond.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

El-Rufai spoke during the presentation of a security report by the commissioner of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, the state capital on Wednesday.

Tension, apprehension spreads as deputy governor's driver is abducted

Meanwhile, the official driver of Emmanuel Akabe, the deputy governor of Nasarawa state, Daniel Ogoshi, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The assailants took the driver when he was at his friend's house at Ombi 2, college of Agric, Kwandere Road Lafia, at about 9:30 pm.

A family friend was reported to have confirmed the incident, adding that he received a call that evening that Ogoshi had been kidnapped and that the kidnappers left his phone and car behind.

Arewa elders say Tinubu must be sworn-in on May 29

In another report, a coalition of Arewa elders has insisted that the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must be sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023, having met the constitutional requirement to win the February 25 presidential election.

The elders' made this assertion while cautioning those calling for an interim government in the country to desist forthwith.

The group's position was contained in a communique read by Suleiman Usman Jere, chairman of the coalition, at the end of a meeting on Tuesday, April 11, in Kaduna.

Source: Legit.ng