Lawal Gana, the about-to-be-sworn-in chairman and caretaker management committee of the Karasuwa LGA in Yobe state, is dead

Gana, a chieftain of the APC in the northeast state, reportedly died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Nguru after a brief illness

The deceased was a 1 term member of the Yobe state House of Assembly and PDP deputy guber candidate in 2015 in the state before joining the APC in 2019

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Damaturu, Yobe - Hon. Lawan Gana, the newly appointed chairman and caretaker management committee of the Karasuwa local government area of Yobe State, has died.

Mamman Mohammed, the director of press and media affairs to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, disclosed this in a statement signed and issued on Thursday, May 25, Leadership reported.

APC loses LG chairman to death Photo Credit: APC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Detail of APC LGA chairman's death in Yobe state

According to the statement, the soon-to-be-inaugurated chairman died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Nguru following a brief illness.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Gana died a few hours before the swearing-in of the 17 local government chairmen caretaker management committees, which was scheduled for Friday, May 26, by the state governor in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

The late politician was elected into the state House of Assembly in 2003 to represent the Karasuwa local government via the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Latest about APC, Yobe state, Lawal Gana, Mai Mala Buni, 2023 Election, May 29

During the 2015 governorship election in the state, Gana served as the deputy guber candidate of the PDP but joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

It was learned that the late Gana had served as caretaker chairman of the Karasuwa LGA for 6 months before Governor Buni dissolved the committee.

A few days ago, he was reappointed by the state government and scheduled to be sworn in on Friday.

Ado Adamu Bomboy, a close associate of Gana, described the deceased as an honest, humourous, pragmatic, humble, unassuming, and practical leader that could not be easily forgotten.

Professor Mosobalaje Oyawoye: First professor of geology in Nigeria, Africa dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mosobalaje Olaloye Oyawoye (CON), the Kwara-born academic and first professor of geology in Nigeria and Africa, has died at the age of 95.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in a statement, described academia as the last man standing and that his death was a national loss for Nigeria.

Aside from being an academic, Bosobalaje Oyawoye was a crown prince in the Olofa of Offa kingship lineage and the Baba Adini of Kwara state.

Source: Legit.ng