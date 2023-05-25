A Twitter user accused Festus Keyamo of not complaining when he was appointed a “minister of state” all through the Muhammadu Buhari administration

The netizen suggested that Keyamo's recent request to the federal government to scrap the ‘minister of state’ title was dishonest

Against this backdrop, the social media user likened Keyamo to UK-based Nigerian YouTuber, Emdee Tiamiyu, who has been under fire

A man with the Twitter name, @AimThaMachine_, has compared the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), to embattled Nigerian YouTuber, Emdee Tiamiyu.

The Twitter user who criticised Keyamo over alleged hypocrisy said the senior lawyer was silent in all his four years as a junior minister under the Muhammadu Buhari administration but chose to denounce the same role days to the end of his tenure.

Keyamo has been likened to Emdee Tiamiyu. Photo credits: Festus Keyamo, ESQ, @EmdeeTiamiyu

In a tweet shared on Thursday, May 25, @AimThaMachine_ said Keyamo's action could be likened to Tiamiyu granting a BBC interview.

"You know how funny this is, Festus Keyamo who is a SAN didn't complain when he was slammed with “ministers of state” all through Buhari tenure. Now that he is leaving, he is now trying to end his office. This is exactly what Emdee Tiamiyu did granting that BBC interview."

See the tweet below:

Emdee Tiamiyu's BBC interview

Tiamiyu had granted an interview to the BBC London News where he claimed that Nigerians seeking admission into schools in the United Kingdom (UK) only considered it as an alternative means to escape from Nigeria, popularly called 'Japa'.

The Osun-born YouTuber is known for counselling Nigerians on studying in the UK. In the BBC interview, he insinuated that most Nigerians were not genuinely interested in obtaining new qualifications in foreign countries, but were using it to start a new life abroad.

His statements in the interview prompted a barrage of criticisms, forcing him to apologise.

Tiamiyu wrote on his known Twitter handle on Wednesday, May 24:

"I am deeply and sincerely sorry."

What is the Keyamo connection?

Giving a valedictory speech at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, May 24, Keyamo, who was the chief spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign in the 2019 and 2023 elections, said the concept of minister of state is a constitutional aberration.

He, therefore, called on the federal government to consider appointing different ministers to handle individual portfolios, Channels Television also reported.

Keyamo, a strong ally of the Nigerian president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, leaves office as a junior minister in four days.

