Festus Keyamo has made a fresh request regarding the appointment of a minister of state for labour and employment

Faulting his portfolio, the outgoing minister, Keyamo maintained that it is an aberration to appoint a minister of state

He stated this while making a speech during a valedictory session chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, May 24

Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment, has said that the concept of minister of state is a constitutional aberration.

While giving a valedictory speech at the presidential villa on Wednesday, May 24, Keyamo said raising the issue did not mean he was ungrateful.

Drama As Keyamo Criticises His Appointment, Reveals Why Minister of State’ Title Should Be Scrapped. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Keyamo asks FG to scrap ‘minister of state’ title

The minister said he was attempting to solve an anomaly that has existed for a long time, noting that it was his own way of contributing to constitutional development, The Cable reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Mr President, the concept or designation of minister of state is a constitutional aberration and is practically not working for many so appointed,” Keyamo said.

Quoting sections 147 and 148 of the constitution, Keyamo explained how appointments were made and the responsibilities of ministers of the federation were defined, Channels TV report added.

May 29: Buhari fails to dissolve cabinet, directs ministers to continue work

An emerging report has it that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to dissolve his cabinet a few days before the May 29 handover ceremony.

Many had expected that the president would dissolve his cabinet at the Valedictory Federal Executive Council Meeting which he chaired in Abuja today, on Wednesday, May 24.

However, the president instead, directed his minister to return to their offices and continue work.

Keyamo speaks on Paris meeting between Tinubu and Kwankwaso, gives hint on what they discussed

Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for Labour and Employment, has reacted to the recent meeting between the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, May 16, the spokesperson for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in the 2019 and 2023 elections subtly criticised supporters of Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), saying they will be defeated again at the tribunal.

Source: Legit.ng