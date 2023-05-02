A book written in honour of the vice president by a team of 25 journalists was launched recently in Abuja

Speaking at the event, President Muhammadu Buhari said his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has a passion for excellence

Famed Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie was the reviewer of the book and praised the efforts of Osinbajo in the Buhari administration

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, May 1, joined other distinguished Nigerians to praise the qualities of his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, describing the vice president as a dedicated and loyal compatriot with a passionate desire for the development of Nigeria.

President Buhari stated this in his remarks at the virtual launch of a book titled "Osinbajo Stride: Defining Moments of An Innovative Leader" written in honour of the vice president by a team of 25 journalists under the auspices of PYO Collective.

The book in Osinbajo's honour was written by 25 renowned journalists. Photo credit: @nighealthwatch

Source: Twitter

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, the president recalled Osinbajo's dedication to service, especially in catering to the interest of the masses.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The president thanked Prof. Osinbajo for his selflessness and passion for excellence in the execution of tasks assigned to his office, acknowledging all of his visits to the different parts of the country to identify with the ordinary people.

He said:

"One thing that is admirable about the vice president is his passion for excellence in everything that he is involved with.

''Besides all of his official engagements as VP, we all saw this attribute exhibited by him right from the campaigns, how he ensured that the right things were done. We cannot thank you enough, sir."

In his remarks, Prof. Osinbajo expressed how honoured he was to have been celebrated by the renowned journalists.

He also expressed gratitude to the former military head of state, Gen Yakubu Gowon, state governors, and other guests present at the event for their support and cooperation throughout the eight years of his stewardship as vice president.

In her review of the book, famed Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie described the book as a labour of love by the 25 writers who wrote different chapters. She said reading the book; it was clear the writers believed in the vice president.

A Legit.ng reporter who was part of the virtual launch noted that besides Gen Gowon, other dignitaries at the event were Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Govenor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state; and his Ogun, Plateau, Akwa Ibom counterparts.

Other dignitaries included former CBN governor, HRH, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi; former CEO of Access Bank, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; and renowned broadcaster Kadaria Ahmed, among others.

Osinbajo attends 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Forum in Nairobi

Recall that VP Osinbajo recently spoke as one of the guest speakers at The Ibrahim Governance Weekend.

The event brings together leading voices from across Africa and beyond to discuss pertinent issues around the continent's progress.

Osinbajo spoke alongside other world leaders such as Kenyan President William Ruto, former President of the African Development Bank, Mr. Donald Kaberuka, and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO.

Osinbajo urges Nigerians to do away with ethnic, religious prejudices

Meanwhile, VP Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to do away with ethnic and religious bigotry in the country.

The vice president made the comment while speaking at the maiden Policy Making and Good Governance Lecture Series of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Plateau state.

He said most legal codes, including the Nigerian Constitution, explicitly condemn discrimination against people based on their identity.

Source: Legit.ng