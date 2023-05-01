Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has denied the report that he met with the winner of the election, Bola Tionubu.

According to Sahara Reporters, Obi disclosed in an interview on Channels Television where he revealed what transpired between him and the immigration officers in the United Kingdom, where he was recently detained,

The former governor of Anambra said that the rumour and the accompanied image that was photoshopped are on the social mercy and part of the oppositions efforts.

“I didn’t visit anybody,” the former governor said.

