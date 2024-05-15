Benjamin Hudeyin has given an update about Portable after it was speculated that he had been released

The singer had made his first post and turned to God amid his arrest for unpaid debt, however, the police released as statement about him

According to Hudeyin, the singer had not provided a reliable surety so he is to remain in police cell until he meets his bail condition

An update has been given about Habeeb Olalomi Oyebile, professionally known as Portable, amid speculations that he had regained his freedom after he made a social media post.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had made his first post after his arrest. He turned to God and acknowledged him as the God over everything.

In a statement released by the police spokesperson, it was revealed that the controversial artist has not met his bill condition. It was also mentioned that he has not presented a reliable surety.

Hudenyin says Portable to remain in cell

In his short statement, it was said that Zazu was to remain in police cell till he meets his bail conditions.

Recall that the Zen Nation boss was arrested after he failed to pay the N14million debt he was owing a car dealer for buying a Mercedes-Benz.

See the post below:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions has trailed the post made by the police about Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@destination_diariez:

"See person way them just give America visa, way get shows coming up... nawa for this portable ooo. Skepta abii what is his name again go just dey shake head."

@ezepriscilliachigozie:

"Be contented with what you have, no go dy trust social media."

@ugoforeign:

"See person some women dey hustle to be number 1 for his life. What am embarrassment."

@i_am_modupeola:

"27 million naira motor, portable said 60 million."

@fumzybabie:

"Extend my greetings to mummy of lagos."

@____muheediva01:

"Waka Jeje make you no go jam agbako”. Guess who has jammed agbako now."

@itskunlereal:

"Imagine they put him and Bobrisky in the same cell .. Brotherhood banger."

@jobsinabuja:

"This whole thing could be scripted. I won’t be surprised."

@pelumi_baby22:

"Justice for portable I’m sad."

@bobodeeofficial:

"Omo.. osunmo Prison ojinosi Grammy ooo."

@rimaowens01:

"Greet your rival for us, make sure she doesn't convert you to sisterhood."

@phenomenal_girrl:

"Ahhhhh God abeg ooo see eh if you don't have data, you'll surely be depressed."

Portable runs away after being apprehended

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Portable had an embarrassing moment of his life after a video showed how he ran away to avoid being arrested.

The Zazu crooner was said to owe a car dealer N14 million for the Mercedes-Benz he bought from him.

In the viral video, he was trying to evade police arrest, but was eventually caught and forcefully carried by the police.

