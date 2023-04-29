Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has received praises from many leaders at the 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend

The Forum, tagged The Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW), held in Nairobi, Kenya, this weekend

Voices across Africa and beyond gathered to discuss germane issues around the progress of the African continent

The Nigerian Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is garnering accolades at Nairobi as the Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend got underway this morning in the East African country.

Just before the forum opened this morning at the Nairobi Convention Centre as leaders and invited speakers were preparing to go on-stage, the founder of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, MIF, organiser of the forum, African Billionaire Mo Ibrahim, like some others in the room, approached the VP and engaged in a chit-chat with him.

As they bantered their interaction caught attention of the media and Ibrahim was heard appealing to the VP to use his statesman status to do something for Africa. Ibrahim openly commended Prof. Osinbajo for being a good example for other African leaders, VON reports.

Osinbajo participates in the 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend. Photo credit: Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

According to the MIF founder:

"Now we really need statesmen like you coming out of office to really go to save the society and do something for Africa please. It will be wonderful because there's life after office and you can have your voice and you don't care, you say it as it is and then really give an example to all our leaders who handle different jobs. We can go and get things done and get the respect of the international community and you will do the best job."

The former ADB President Mr. Donald Kaberuka also commended the VP at the event saying he has done very well in his country as the VP.

The VP left Nigeria yesterday to participate in the 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend with the theme “Global Africa.”

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, the organiser of the annual forum, was established in 2006 with a critical focus on the importance of good governance and leadership for Africa," Daily Trust added.

The Forum, tagged The Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW), will bring together leading voices from across Africa and beyond to discuss germane issues around the progress of the African Continent.

Vice President Osinbajo later spoke has as one of the guest speakers alongside other world leaders such as Kenyan President William Ruto, former President of the African Development Bank, Mr. Donald Kaberuka, and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO, among others.

Prof. Osinbajo joined other leaders to discuss "Africa’s Weight in the World, Highlighting the Continent’s Assets and Potentials."

At the opening ceremony on Friday, the VP had joined the latest Mo Ibrahim Laureate President, Mahamadou Issoufou who was celebrated in person at an event attended by leaders from Africa and across the world. (Issoufou is the immediate past president of Niger who won the 2020 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership. He is the sixth recipient of the prize, which recognises and celebrates excellence in African leadership.)

