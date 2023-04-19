Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been praised by Nigerians for promoting national unity and inclusion

Osinbajo who recently urged Nigerians to do away with ethnic and religious prejudices was widely commended for his stand

A Nigerian who declared his love for the vice president urged him to start a leadership school immediately he leaves office

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerians have applauded Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for promoting national inclusion and unity, noting that his nationalistic stance will benefit the nation especially with many still feeling aggrieved by the conduct of the general elections.

Speaking on April 17 at the maiden Policy Making and Good Governance Lecture Series of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Plateau state, Prof. Osinbajo urged Nigerians to do away with ethnic and religious prejudices.

Nigerians praises Osinbajo for promoting national unity. Photo credit: Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

Osinbajo said:

"The most prosperous places are countries that have learned to harness diversity while building ever more inclusive institutions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Discrimination against people on the basis of their identity is explicitly condemned by most legal codes, including our own Constitution."

Reacting to his speech, many Nigerians took to social media to applaud his holistic speech. Oloyede Abiodun wrote on Twitter, "God knows my respect for you has always been high, and that remains Sir. After your tenure, I am proposing that your likes should start a leadership school where some of us can learn from."

Adewunmi Collins shared a similar sentiment:

"This is a wake-up call for all political gladiators who are enmeshed in stoking ethnoreligious and sectional sentiments for political purposes during d just concluded elections. I have waited this long for someone in this government to comment on this. Thank you, VP for your courage."

For Bolaji Phillips the rallying call by the vice president was spot on:

"Hard truths PYO. We must work together to move past this menace of religious intolerance, and ethnic profiling that is limiting us, our potential, and our development. We must strive for a New Nigeria where unity is fostered."

Olufemi Awoyemi, the founder of Proshare, an investor website said, "A well-thought-out presentation at NIPSS".

Adelekan Adeoye harped on the VP's reiterated call for a New Nigeria:

"Wonderful thoughts Sir, Nigeria's democracy is faced with a number of challenges, ranging from the rigging of votes, ballot box snatching, corrupt institutions, police/security factor, desperate politicians, thuggery, and judicial lapses. We all look forward to a New Nigeria."

My experience getting apartment before marriage, Osinbanjo recounts encounter with tribalistic landlord

Meanwhile, Osinbajo has gone down memory lane, recalling how demanding it was to get an apartment just before his marriage.

Osinbajo Shared his experience via his verified Twitter account on Wednesday, April 19 and recalled his encounter with a tribalistic landlord.

He recalled how his then-landlord rolled out three categories of people he will not rent his property to.

Source: Legit.ng