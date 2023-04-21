President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr, which signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan

The president did not fail to mention the just concluded general elections which he described as transparent, free and fair

The Nigerian leader expressed pride that he created a level playing field for all contestants regardless of party affiliation

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has scored his administration high in the just concluded 2023 elections in the country.

"It will go down on record as one of the proudest achievements of my administration in addition to our neutrality in the conduct of the elections," he stated.

This was contained in his goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his delegation performed Umrah (lesser Hajj) at the Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, noted that the outcome of the general elections was in line with his pledge to leave a legacy of free and fair elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to him, the elections were so transparent that even members of his party lost to the opposition, and at no point did he interfere.

His message read in part:

“I'm proud that I have created a level playing field for all contestants regardless of party affiliation in order to produce a fair outcome for all."

The president congratulated Muslims on successfully completing the Ramadan fast. He prayed to Allah to reward them for their sacrifices during the fasting season.

Eid el-Fitri: Peter Obi congratulates Muslims

In his own Sallah message, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, called on all Muslim faithful and his supporters to remain focused on peace and the rule of law.

He congratulated Muslims for completing Ramadan 2023 successfully.

Obi Nigerians and the Obidients that the struggle for a new Nigeria is in good stead, and on course.

Tinubu felicitates Muslims as Ramadan ends

Also, the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urged Muslims to adhere to the sacred spiritual obligation of the five pillars o

In a Sallah message he personally signed, Tinubu promised not to fail Nigerians when he finally takes over the mantle of leadership from President Buhari on May 29.

He said with the help of Almighty Allah, Nigerian Muslims have gone through a period of abstinence, self-discipline, self-reflection, self-purification in gratitude and total submission to the will of Allah.

Source: Legit.ng