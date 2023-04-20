The date for Eid al-Fitr 2023 has reportedly been confirmed following sightings of the new crescent moon in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Supreme Court sent observers across the country to look for the new moon and, although it was seen by some as unlikely it would be spotted this evening, it has been and the date for Eid has been set for tomorrow, Friday, April 21

Meanwhile, Eid-el-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which began on Thursday, March 23

The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia.

This means that on Thursday, April 20, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, with Eid-el-Fitr celebrations to begin on Friday, April 21, 2023, the Crescent Sighting Committee announced, in a post sighted on Facebook on Thursday, April 19 and shared by Deen Yashe Dabai.

The Shawwal Crescent Moon has been sighted, and the 2023 Eid-el-Fitr celebration is to commence on Friday, April 21st. Photo credit: Deen Yashe Dabai

Dabai wrote:

"BREAKING NEWS: The Crescent for the month of Shawwal 1444 was SEEN today in Tumair and Sudair subsequently tomorrow i.e Friday, 21st April 2023 is the day of Eid Al Fitr."

Confirming the development, Arab News reported that the Eid Al-Fitr prayers will be held across the Kingdom just after the sunrise on Friday, April 21st, amid elaborate arrangements for the occasion.

The call for the moon sighting

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 19, called on Muslims across Saudi Arabia to get sight of the Shawwal crescent moon on Thursday evening, Ramadan 29, 1444 Hijri, corresponding to April 20, 2023.

In an announcement, the Supreme Court called on anyone who sights the crescent moon by naked eye or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

The court also expressed hope that those capable of sighting the crescent moon will join committees formed for that purpose in different regions and participate in efforts that benefit Muslims.

