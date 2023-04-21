Peter Obi has sent a congratulatory message to Muslims for completing Ramadan 2023 successfully

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate urged Muslims and his supporters to remain peaceful

Obi noted that a lot of fake news had been directed at him and his team, but he remains resolute in fighting for a new Nigeria

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on all Muslim faithful and his supporters to remain focused on peace and the rule of law.

In his message to Muslims, as they celebrate Eid el-Fitr, he congratulated them for completing Ramadan 2023 successfully.

In a statement shared via his official Twitter page, the former Anambra governor assured Nigerians and the Obidients that the struggle for a new Nigeria is in good stead, and on course.

Peter Obi felicitated with Muslims as they mark this year's Eid il Fitr.

Source: Twitter

He asserted that his team has refrained from personally reacting to various distractive allegations and fake news directed at himself and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed in deference to the revered periods of Lent and Ramadan.

Part of his message read:

"Many untoward activities have been directed at our people and nation, but we remain resolute in fighting for a New Nigeria through all peaceful and legal options under our laws. We continue to implore all Nigerians to remain peaceful and law-abiding."

Obi expressed optimism that these challenges will be overcome.

A new Nigeria is possible

Some of Obi's supporters dropped different takes in the comment section as they agreed that a new Nigeria is possible.

Ifeanyi onuoha @ImIfeanyionuoha commented:

"Yes, a New Nigeria is indeed possible, and with leaders like you, we are one step closer to achieving it. Thank you for your vision, your courage, and your unwavering commitment to the betterment of our country.

"May God guide and bless you always."

Mandate LP @AhuchaoguOgo added:

"Amen. Indeed a New Nigeria is POssible with OBIDATTI, steering the ship. Looking forward to this coming to pass, knowing that God is on your side."

Tinubu sends message to Muslims as they round up Ramadan

Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu, urged Muslims to adhere to the sacred spiritual obligation of the five pillars of Islam during the Eid-el-Fitri celebration after the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a statement released on Thursday, April 20, and seen by Legit.ng, Tinubu said with the help of Almighty Allah, Nigerian Muslims have gone through a period of abstinence, self-discipline, self-reflection, self-purification in gratitude and total submission to the will of Allah.

According to the president-elect, the just-concluded spiritual exercise has also helped Muslims to improve their moral character and refine their minds in pursuit of higher ideals for which there should be no turning back.

Source: Legit.ng