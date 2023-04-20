Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has been urged to shelve his ambition for the purpose of unity of the state

The call was made by , Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu following the endorsement of the governor for second term

According to the elderstatesman, the abuse of the arrangement would continue to hunt and divide the state and children yet unborn

Twenty four hours after some Imo elders purportedly endorsed Hope Uzodinma for a second term, a foremost nationalist and elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) has faulted the decision, insisting that Imo Charter of Equity favors Owerri Zone In 2023.

The Guardian Newspaper reports that Chief Iwuanyanwu, while answering questions on described those claiming to have endorsed an Orlu person for a second term as ignorant of the principles of the controversial Imo Charter of Equity.

Tracing the history of the Charter, Iwuanyanwu said that late Samuel Onunaka Mbakwe from Okigwe zone governed the old Imo state for over five years, few years before Ikedi Ohakim from the same zone ruled for another four years thereby giving the zone nine years and some months in the state’s leadership.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu says Imo Charter of Equity favors Owerri Zone In 2023. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Chief Iwuanyanwu further revealed that Achike Udenwa, an Orlu man was elected Governor of the state in line with the charter of Equity in 1999 to 2007, Rochas Okorocha, another Orlu man got elected into office as Governor in 2011 and stayed till 2019, before the present Governor, Hope Uzodinma also an Orlu son took over and he is completing his first four years in office.

The elder statesman expressed annoyance that Orlu zone alone has Governed the state for twenty years put together while the Owerri zone's chances to retain power through the nine and seven months of Senator Evans Enwerem and Hon Emeka Ihedioha respectively were truncated.

According to him, those suggesting an Orlu person to continue after 20 years in office do not have the interest of the state at heart, and urged the entire Imo people to unanimously vote for an Owerri man to justify the potency of the Imo Charter of Equity.

He said that if the right was not done now that few leaders that conceived and signed the Charter are still alive, the abuse of the arrangement would continue to hunt and divide the state and children yet unborn.

Chief Iwuanyanwu further advised Governor Uzodimma to step aside after completing his tenure, adding that the massive support garnered from Owerri zone should encourage him not to stretch his ambition beyond 2023.

