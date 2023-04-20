The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has urged the IGP to investigate the attack on the party's delegates during the Imo state chapter's congress to elect the governorship candidate

The party accused one of its governorship aspirants, Dr Ngozi Aririguzo, of sponsoring the attack using thugs and hooded security operatives

APGA, through its spokesperson, called for a proper investigation to be conducted and for the perpetrators to be brought to book

Imo state - The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate the alleged attack on the party's delegates for the governorship primary in Imo state and bring perpetrators to book.

The Imo state chapter of the party has held its congress to elect the governorship candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state but delegates were attacked at the state secretariat of the party in Owerri.

APGA in Imo state wants one of its governorship aspirants arrested and probe over the attack on delegates. Photo credit: @dipoaina1

Source: Twitter

APGA governorship aspirant accused of sponsoring attack

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reports that the party, in a statement in Awka on Monday, April 17, through its National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Tex Okechukwu, accused Dr Ngozi Aririguzo, one of the governorship aspirants of the party in the state, of masterminding the attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He called on the police to conduct a proper investigation and bring perpetrators to book.

His words:

"APGA is saddened by the fact that our political landscape is gradually being turned into a battlefield by some unscrupulous and mischievous politicians. We wish to state clearly that the attack on our members by somebody, who was not even qualified to be granted waiver to participate in the said governorship primary, was totally unwarranted and unacceptable.

"We condemn the action of Dr Ngozi Aririguzo, who masterminded the attacks, using thugs and hooded security operatives to inflict wounds on delegates and officials of our party with the support of an unnamed political bigwig in the state.

"We do not believe that Aririguzo could have acted with such audacity by taking laws into her hands without serious consequences if somebody highly placed was not behind her. What happened in Owerri on Sunday, April 16, was a serious act of irresponsibility, brigandage, and rascality that should not be tolerated by any lawful society.

"The woman in question came to purchase forms for the Imo State Governorship Primary. When the Waiver Committee went through her documents, it was discovered that her application letter had no name on it and that she was yet to resign from APC. In the strength of this discovery, the committee recommended that her application for a waiver be refused. The National Working Committee acted accordingly by endorsing the recommendation of the Waiver Committee.

"It is, therefore, painful and shameful that without seeking redress from the party, she organized thugs and invaded the venue for the primary on Sunday, destroying the property of the party and left delegates in serious bodily harm.

"We call on the Inspector General of Police to delve into the matter and bring to book all the masterminds of the ignoble and callous show of shame. We sympathize with our members, who sustained various degrees of injury, including those admitted in hospitals. We assure them of support."

APGA crisis: Youth group sends stern warning to Chekwas Okorie, Edozie Njoku

Meanwhile, as the leadership crisis rocking APGA continues, a youth group, APGA Youth Vanguard, has warned Chekwas Okorie and Edozie Njoku to stop their "inglorious" activities against the party immediately or face dire consequences.

In a press statement on Wednesday, April 11, APGA's spokesman, Oseloka Okolo, expressed "anger and shock at the wicked and malicious propaganda and falsehood perpetrated by the two against APGA."

Source: Legit.ng