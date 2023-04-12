Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in Imo have endorsed Governor Hope Uzodimma for a second term in office

Owerri: In a remarkable turn of events, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Stakeholders in Imo State have endorsed Governor Hope Uzodimma for a second term in office.

This was agreed upon during a stakeholders meeting at the the All Progressive Congress (APC) party secretariat meeting where party's leaders, ward Chairmen, women leaders where present.

The State's party Chairman, Hon. McDonald Ebere, PhD, lauded the Governor for his outstanding performances and political willpower to change the narrative of leadership and statesmanship for the benefit of Ndi Imo, making the party proud.

Speaking on behalf of the Party’s National working committee, APC National vice chairman, south east Ijeoma Arodiogbu, stated that the Governor Hope Uzodimma has represented strength and the general acceptance of the party’s leadership.

While expressing his gratitude to the leadership of the Party, Governor Uzodimma in his address promised a democratic and peaceful election in Imo State.

The motion for the re-election of the Governor was moved by the incumbent House of Representative member for Okigwe South, Rt. Hon Chike Okafor as the visionary leader with passion for service to humanity.

The motion was seconded by a former senatorial candidate for Owerri Zone, Chief Jerry Chukwueke who praised the Governor for his courage to move the state forward.

