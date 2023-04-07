The Oyo state police command has declared one Pastor Owen Abraham wanted for allegedly absconding with 52 phones after a crusade

According to victims, the Pastor had instructed them to submit their phones during the climax of the crusade

Meanwhile, posters of the cleric have been pasted in all the neighbourhoods to help track down the cleric

Oyo, Ibadan - Residents of Aponrin in Agbowo, Ibadan, lamented the loss of their phones after a crusade organised by Pastor Owen Abraham.

As reported by The Nation, no fewer than 52 Android and iPhones belonging o members who attended the five days crusade were allegedly carted away by Pastor Abraham.

The Oyo state police have declared Pastor Owen Abraham wanted for alleged stealing. Photo: NPF HQ

Some victims recounted that the cleric told them God led him from Gambia to Ibadan to stage the crusade.

They said the cleric claimed that the Holy Spirit led him to tell them to submit their phones and other valuables, which he later absconded with.

Mrs Grace Akintola, a victim who recounted her ordeal, said:

“Someone in my area invited me for the crusade, the crusader wear Pastor regalia, he said he will buy house for one of us, he said the house is fully furnished."

Mrs Akintola who is a widow according to Vanguard said:

“He promised some people who attended the crusade money, even politicians can not give out such money he promised.

“The last day of the crusade, he sold a bottle of water for us at the rate of N4,800. He said perfume was inside the bottle water, many people paid for the water.”

An unnamed student of the University of Abuja, who was also a victim, said:

“He said no phone should ring. That was why he collected all the phones, in fact, a lady stood up and wanted to snap him. He seized the phone from her.”

“As a man of God, we respected him a lot. We didn’t know that he wanted to use the name of God to dupe us.”

Police declare alleged Pastor wanted

Meanwhile, the Oyo state police command, Bodija division, upon confirming the incident declared the cleric wanted

The police urged residents to help with any favourable information to help track down the alleged cleric

Posters bearing his name and pictures have been circulated within the area to track him down.

