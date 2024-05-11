A Nigerian lady who has lost my friends to abroad relocation has come out to speak about her situation

The lady wondered why no one had been talking about how immigration is affecting relationships

Many Nigerians in her comment section related to her situation as they said they have also lost friends

A Nigerian lady has complained about how relocation makes people lose friends, and no one has complained.

With a teary voice, the lady said that the last time she had a birthday party, not up to 10 friends showed up.

The lady cried about her friends leaving Nigeria. Photo source: @ololade_sappor

Source: TikTok

Friends relocating abroad

She (@ololade_sappor) added that as people move abroad, Nigerians lose friends to other countries. Her video got many emotional.

People in her comment section narrated similar experiences of how lonely losing friends to immigration has made them.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Omekaozuora I said:

"The ironic thing is , even those abroad don't have any friends as well. we are all in it together."

_abike_thelagosgirl said:

"I’m in this position. I literally have just 2 or 3 friends remaining in Nigeria. Even my relative and I’m feeling lonely too much. Even my man."

Destinite said:

"This one gets friends where the relocate and you dey complain, me I dey find way for my friends to relocate so life go dey soft for us."

ollamillekan said:

"People never finish na enter market or mall and make more friends."

linda.ogo said:

"I am in the same shoes right now. All my friends have left. It is heart breaking."

_africanwine said:

"I feel your pain. I couldn’t even get 5 friends for my bridal train."

andikan edwin said:

"I tell people that I don’t have friends in the country no more and they never believe like they don’t know what japa is doing to us."

Fela said:

"Sell your papa property make u move go UK."

Businesswoman left Nigeria for UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady with a thriving business in Nigeria made an emotional video showing her relocating to the UK.

The business owner cried before she held a meeting to announce her relocation trip to her staff members.

Source: Legit.ng