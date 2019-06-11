UniAbuja portal: login, admission, profile, faculties (2022)

The University of Abuja is a federal university situated in the heart of Nigeria. It has been in operation for over three decades and currently has a population of more than 55,000 students. The university has developed robust strategies to maintain its status as the model university in Nigeria. If you are eyeing joining the institution, you ought to check out these details about the UniAbuja portal.

The University of Abuja is strengthening electronic technology as one of its strategies to become a global institution. It is doing that through smart classrooms and empowering students and staff with strong technological skills for learning, research, and teaching. Another strategy the institution employs is the UniAbuja portal to ease prospective students' applications. These details about the portal are crucial for anyone looking to join the institution.

The University of Abuja's profile summary

Name: University of Abuja

University of Abuja Acronym: UofA

UofA Nickname: UniAbuja

UniAbuja Type: Federal

Federal Established: January 1st, 1988

January 1st, 1988 Motto: For Unity And Scholarship

Vice-Chancellor: Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na'Allah

Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na'Allah Theme colours: Green and white

Green and white Campus: Main Campus, Mini Campus

Main Campus, Mini Campus Main campus address: KM 23 Airport -Giri Road, Abuja, FCT, Nigeria

KM 23 Airport -Giri Road, Abuja, FCT, Nigeria Mini campus: Gwagwalada Area Council

Gwagwalada Area Council E-mail: info@uniabuja.edu.ng

info@uniabuja.edu.ng Facebook:

Twitter: @UofANigeria

@UofANigeria Website: www.uniabuja.edu.ng

UniAbuja portal

The UniAbuja admission portal, portal.uniabuja.edu.ng, is an integrated system that helps prospective students determine whether they qualify for the programmes offered in the institution. The portal also allows them to apply for the programmes of their choice online.

An interested applicant is required to apply online through the University of Abuja portal. Logging into the system provides access to the application form. The portal also allows the applicant to remit the application fee electronically. Access to the portal is enabled upon successful payment of the application fee.

UniAbuja portal login

To log in to your UniAbuja portal, you need to provide your JAMB registration number as your application number and your surname as the password.

UniAbuja faculties

A student studying online. Photo: pexels.com, @Andrea Piacquadio

Source: UGC

UniAbuja offers programs according to officially approved higher education degrees such as pre-bachelor degrees like certificates, diplomas, associate or foundation degrees, bachelor degrees, master degrees, and doctorate degrees in several areas of study.

The University of Abuja has thirty-two institutes and centres. The centres and institutes offer programmes in the following faculties:

Agriculture

Education

Engineering

Law

Management Science

Sciences

Social Sciences

Veterinary medicine

UniAbuja admission

If you wish to apply to the University of Abuja, it is necessary to meet all faculty and departmental conditions, as detailed below. The requirements differ depending on the academic level.

Undergraduate studies

The UniAbuja admission requirements for courses at the 100 level are credit passes in five subjects, including Mathematics and English Language. The candidate should have attained the five passes in not more than two sittings. Three of the credit passes must be in subjects relevant to the undergraduate course applied for.

Another requirement is an acceptable score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and a Post UTME screening organized by the university.

Postgraduate studies

The UniAbuja admission requirements for postgraduate courses are Bachelor's Degree and a Higher National Diploma. In addition to that, the student should have attained credit passes in five subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, at the ordinary level. The applicant should have achieved the credit scores in not more than two sittings.

PhD

A university student excited about passing his exams. Photo: pexels.com, @Ketut Subiyanto

Source: UGC

For admission into any UniAbuja PhD programme, the applicant must have attained a weighted average score of 60% or a B grade in the master's degree relevant to the field they wish to pursue their PhD. They are also required to have five credit passes in Mathematics and English Language at ordinary level. The candidate should have attained the credit scores in not more than two sittings.

Direct Entry

For Direct Entry, a student must have attained at least two A level passes or an equivalent, in addition to five credit passes in other subjects such as Mathematics, English Language at the ordinary level.

Institute of Education (IOE)

This is popularly known as the Sandwich Programme. It is a part-time programme designed for teachers who studied NCE to help them attain a degree. This program does not require Post UTME and JAMB qualifications.

UniAbuja admission into the Institute of Education at the 100 level is credit passes in five subjects, including Mathematics and English Language at the ordinary level. The student should have attained the grade in not more than two sittings. They are also required to have achieved at least three credit passes in subjects relevant to the course they applied for.

Distance learning

The Centre for Distance Learning and Continuing Education (CDL&CE) favours individuals who intend to obtain a degree while working. Admission to the CDL&CE degree courses does not require Post UTME or JAMB qualifications.

The UniAbuja admission requirements into CDL&CE at the 100 level are five credit passes in five subjects, including Mathematics and English Language at the ordinary level. The candidate must have attained this grade in not more than two sittings. In addition, they must have achieved three credit passes in subjects relevant to the course they are applying for.

A student working on her assignment. Photo: pexels.com, @Monstera

Source: UGC

If you are looking to pursue a course or further your studies, the University of Abuja is one of the institutions to consider. It offers a broad scope of programmes at different academic levels. Some of them allow learners to pursue them without matriculating. The UniAbuja portal enables learners to apply directly to the programmes of their choice.

