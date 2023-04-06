Peter Obi is not pleased with the numerous allegations levelled against him since he filed a petition to challenge the outcome of the 2023 polls

The Labour Party presidential flagbearer, in a lengthy tweet on Wednesday, April 5, said all the allegations were false

He stated that it was an attempt by his foes to frustrate him out of the country on self-exile rather than him staying behind to fight for electoral justice

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has raised an alarm that there is pressure on him to leave the country.

Obi, who lost the presidential elections in third place to Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), filed a petition to challenge the election outcome.

Peter Obi filed a petition against INEC and the APC to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

However, there have been numerous allegations against Obi, ranging from making statements that incite violence which the minister of information, Mr Lai Mohammed, described as a treasonable offence.

A viral audio tape also recently hit social media where he was alleged to describe the 2023 presidential polls as a religious war.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his tweet on Wednesday, April 5, Obi said:

"These have come and continued to manifest in different ways, such as the malicious accusation of the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, the circulation of a fake doctored audio call, and a pressure on me to leave the country."

Meanwhile, Obi vehemently denied the alleged audio tape stating that he was not the person and that it was another attempt to sway well-meaning Nigerians into believing a propaganda and blackmail target at him.

He tweeted:

"Let me reiterate that the audio call being circulated is fake, and at no time throughout the campaign and now did I ever say, think, or even imply that the 2023 election is, or was a religious war

"The attempts to manipulate Nigerians is very sad and wicked. Our legal team have been instructed to take appropriate legal actions against Peoples Gazette and others."

Source: Legit.ng