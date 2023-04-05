Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress were warned against contesting the 2023 presidential election

This particular advice was handed to both presidential candidates by the Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka

According to Soyinka, he advised both men to leave the stage for candidates with newer and stronger energies

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, said he had earlier advised the 2023 flag bearers of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar against contesting at the presidential elections.

Speaking on Arise Television Wednesday, April 5, Soyinka said he had warned the two presidential candidates to stay away from the 20023 polls due to their age.

Soyinka said he advised Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu against contesting for the 2023 presidential election because of their age.

The renowned writer disclosed that he had told both candidates that they were too old to lead the county and should leave the stage for fresh energies.

His words:

“I told Atiku when he was contesting and came to see me in my Ikeja office a few years ago; he came with Gbenga Daniel, my former governor (of Ogun state).

“I said to him, ‘Listen, it’s about time you people left the stage, why don’t you just go away. We need an infusion of fresh blood into the system’.

“But, for some people, maybe they read it as bloodletting. No I said infusion of fresh blood. I said so I can not support you. I think your generation should quit.

“But, he wasn’t the only one. I then sought out the current President-elect, Tinubu and I gave him exactly the same message."

The prolific writer affirmed that he was convinced that the younger generation and new crop of politicians had the right energy to lead the nation right.

According to Soyinka, the new generation are not just young but are filled with new thinking and, new sensibilities that could drive the nation to the desired path.

He added:

“So, why don’t you just leave the stage, let’s look for somebody, a really brilliant individual then use your entire influence to catapult that person to power, and this country will see a massive transformation.

“We spoke for about an hour and a half, and then Bola Tinubu said, ‘No’. He said there were still things he felt he could still contribute."

