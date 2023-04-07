Nasarawa, Wamba - Professor Onje Gye-Wado, the former deputy governor of Nasarawa state under the administration of ex-Governor Abdullahi Adamu, has been kidnapped from his residence in Rinza village in Wamba local government area by unknown gunmen.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, Gye-Wado was abducted on Thursday, March 7, before midnight when the alleged kidnappers broke into his home through the fence and whisked him away to an unnamed location.

A family source who spoke to the newspaper said the former deputy governor had escaped abduction thrice before he was kidnapped on the fourth attempt.

The family source said:

“The wife came in for easter and they broke into the house through her widow and took her husband away. They called around 4am today Friday and threatened to kill him, without mentioning any amount.”

Police react to Gye-Wado's abduction

The Nasarawa state police command said it had confirmed the incident and promised to swing into action immediately.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Commission of Police, CP Maiyaki Baba, said it would deploy a rescue team to commence the search and reunite Gye-Wado with his family.

He said:

“Information received by the command indicated that on 7/4/2023 at about 12:30 am, unknown gunmen invaded Gwagi village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of one Prof. Onje Gye-wado and abducted him to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Wamba Division swiftly moved to the scene, but the abductors had fled with the victim before the police arrival.”

In a statement issued by the state police command, residents and citizens of Nasarawa state have been urged to provide the authorities with helpful information and clues to help aid their search, Channels TV reported.

The command rolled out emergency numbers to dial, and they are as follows: 09115629178, 09067877096, 08112692680 and 08104441179.

Source: Legit.ng