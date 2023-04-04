After Nigerian singer Portable was granted bail of 300,000 naira, which he paid along with other bail conditions

Portable got home to address his legal team, who had worked hard to ensure that he was released on time

In a roundtable sitting, the Zazuu singer exalted his legal team and advised Nigerians to mingle with capable lawyers

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known by his stage name Portable, showed appreciation to his attorneys after fulfilling all his bail terms.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Portable presented himself to court on a six-count allegation after spending three days in jail.

Nigerian singer Portable gets bailed Credit: @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

The musician, however, received a N300,000 bailable bond after the court sessions on Monday.

In a recent video, Portable advised Nigerians from the comfort of his sitting room after his team of attorneys successfully executed his bail condition and got him out of jail in under two seconds.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The 29-year-old musician exhorted Nigerians in the video to attempt to socialize with attorneys knowledgeable of the law.

Watch the video below

Nigerians react to Portable’s video

pelezofficial:

"Omooo, na to Dey use portable lawyer. "

iamballing1122:

"If you’re reading this God will never let you have a court case and if you have one. It will be in your favor IJN."

official_wonderboi:

"He go still fight with the lawyers it’s just a matter of time."

adaikwerre:

"Them tell me say portable No go Rest after his Bail but I no Gree . Where that him boy? King of Petition in the Mud."

unclejoel_:

"Now you believe in lawyers. I think say you only believe in your phone and your sub ."

mira__ch_i_:

"... That arrest disabled the Loud Speaker in his mouth."

Police speaks on attempt to arrest Portable

Nigerian Street Pop singer Portable Zazu made headlines on Tuesday, March 28, after he had a clash with some police officers at his restaurant located in Ogun state.

From the videos that trended online, Portable refused to be arrested as he described himself as a baboon in a zoo while challenging the officers to know why they were at his restaurant.

The state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Portable was directed to report himself to the Police on more than four occasions, but refused to honour the invitations.

Source: Legit.ng