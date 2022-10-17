The Labour Party senatorial candidate for Ebonyi south, Linus Okorie, has been reportedly abducted by some unknown gunmen

Onicha, Ebonyi - Linus Okorie, a former house of representatives member, has allegedly been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the Onicha local government area of Ebonyi state.

Okorie is the senatorial candidate of the Labour Party for Ebonyi South and was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday, October 16, in Abakaliki, the state capital, The Nation reported.

Linus Okorie, Labour Party senatorial candidate kidnapped in Ebonyi

Source: Twitter

Name of Labour Party senatorial candidate that was kidnapped?

He had represented Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituencies in the house of representatives for 2 tems.

On Monday morning, the youths in the Onuafor Enuagu Oniche Igboeze barricaded all roads in the area to protest the alleged kidnapped of the former lawmaker

“No movement until we see Hon. Linus"; "Onicha will be too hot for everybody,” they chanted at one of the barricades.

Where was Labour Party senatorial candidate kidnapped?

A statement by one Dr David Ogbonna on behalf of Linus’ Caring Heart Campaign Organisation claimed he was kidnapped on Sunday, October 16, on his way to his house in Abakaliki.

The statement alleged that the abductors are operatives of the Ebubeagu security outfit.

Ogbonna also accused the chairman of the Onicha LG as the culprit behind his abduction.

Why do they kidnap Labour Party senatorial candidate?

The statement reads in part:

“The available information confirms that he had been severely tortured to a near-death situation, made naked and pictures of him taken by his abductors.

“The information available as at this moment confirms that their end-point motive is to torture him to death and dump his body at Ebonyi river.

“His phones are currently with the team commander of his abductors”, Mr Ogbonna said

