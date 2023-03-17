The YPP deputy governorship candidate in Cross River state, Prince Agbor Onyi, was kidnapped on Thursday night

The chairman of the party in the state, Anthony Bissong, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday morning, March 17, while the police were yet to comment on the incident

It could be noted that the kidnapping came up a few hours before the governorship and state house of assembly election in the APC ruling state

Prince Agbor Onyi, the deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has been kidnapped with 3 others along the Calabar-Ugep highway in Cross River.

According to The Tribune, the incident happened on Thursday night, March 16, while the deputy governor and others were in transit on the highway.

YPP deputy guber candidate kidnapped in Cross River Photo Credit: YPP

Source: UGC

Details of YPP deputy governorship candidate kidnapped in Cross River state

It was not yet confirmed if the assailants had contacted the family of the victim as of the time of writing this report.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The incident was, however, confirmed by Anthony Bissong, the Cross River chairman of YPP and chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council,

Bissong said the party is planning to issue a public statement on the incident later in the day.

On their own part, the police were yet to react to the kidnapping as of the time of writing this report.

Latest about APC, YPP, Cross River, Ben Ayade, 2023 election

The kidnapping of the YPP deputy governorship candidate came a few hours before the governorship and house of assembly election in Cross River state.

Cross River is one of the states under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but the forthcoming election could be a tough one in the state.

This was due to the fact that the APC lost the February 25 presidential election to the Labour Party, and the governor of the state, Ben Ayade, also lost his senatorial bid to the Labour Party counterpart.

Source: Legit.ng