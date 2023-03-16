As March 18, 2023 governorship and state assembly elections draw closer, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, has called on the federal government and security agencies to arrest and prosecute those threatening and intimidating Igbo people living in various parts of the country, especially Lagos and Rivers states.

In a statement in Awka, on Tuesday, March 14, the Vice President of the organisation, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, said that incessant harassment of Igbo people, and threat to their lives in various fora, and in the streets of Lagos and Rivers states, as well as their places of residence, have taken a very dangerous dimension, and would no longer be tolerated.

Chief Okeke Ogene recalled that since the last presidential and national assembly elections, Igbo in Lagos have suffered huge financial and material losses following mysterious fire outbreaks in their various markets, allegedly instigated by political interests in which no arrest has been made so far.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that the Ohaneze chieftain regretted that governments of the affected states were yet to make any clear statement against such threats and intimidation against Igbo people in their areas, and have not taken practical measures to reassure Ndigbo of their safety on the election day.

He made it clear that Ndigbo anywhere in the county have the constitutional right to support and vote any candidate of their choice during elections, without fear or apprehensions.

Ohaneze further warned that the practice of targeting Ndigbo for tribal and religious violence could only escalate agitations and instability, in spite of proactive measures taken by stakeholders in Igbo land to promote peaceful co-existence and stability.

He urged security agencies not to allow people, no matter how highly placed, to take laws into their hands by taking actions that would truncate and discredit the electoral process and the outcome; while reminding those beating the drum of disunity that it is no longer business as usual because, according to him, the youths of the country are now looking beyond ethnic and religious sentiments, and are united in taking ownership of their country. He enjoined Ndigbo to remain united anywhere they are, and to vote according to their conscience.

