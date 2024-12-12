Former Big Brother Naija housemates and twins sisters, Handi and Wanni, received N18m as birthday gift from their fans

Former BBN housemates and twin sisters Handi and Wanni Dansaki, popularly known as Handi and Wanni, have been surprised by their fans with N18 million as a birthday gift.

In a video, the twins wore a pink gown as they danced to the excitement of their gift from fans.

Wanni and Handi birthday gift from fans. Photo credit @Wanni_twinny

Source: Instagram

While unwrapping the cheque plaque presented as a surprise to them shortly after their dance, the identical twins from Kaduna state, expressed their happiness with shouts and smiles.

They said:

Oh my God thank you. Thank you guys. This is amazing.

As the gift was unwrapped, one of the identical actors picked up her phone to check her phone for confirmation after a voice in the crowd urged her to.

Upon checking her phone and seeing the alert of the money, they were exhilarated by the love shown to them by their fans.

They said:

Energy squad we love you. It has dropped

The cheque read:

Pay to: Wanni X Handi. Amount: Eighteen thousand naira only. Purpose: Happy birthday. Date: 11-12-2024.

See the video below

Netizens react to Wanni and Handi’s N18 million gift

Social media users have reacted to the N18 million naira gift received by the former BBN housemates, some surprised by the fans' capacity.

Read their reactions below

@vybewitheve

Wrap it up

@badt_girl_riri

Omoooooo, I use to doubt these giftings till I joined one group then, someone dropped as low as #500

@adaprecious43

E be like say the price of things nor Dey affect this fans

@esther_nmesomachukwu

Na prank?

@blaack_diamondd

No be small thing de happen for here

@pretty_loner_67

Na everyday dem dey gift dem??

