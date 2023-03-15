Nigerians youths have been commended for their show of patriotism ahead of the 2023 general elections across the country

The commendation was handed to Nigerians by the national executive council of AnyiAnyi on Wednesday, March 15

The group said that many Nigerians are yet to come to terms with the level and wave of patriotism exhibited by youths across the country

The National Executive Council of AnyiAnyi has expressed its concern over the alleged failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to gain the trust of the public by conducting a free, fair and credible election during the 2023 presidential and National Assembly polls.

In a press statement signed by the A.O Okolo and Asomugha Johnpaul, AnyiAnyi's national president and national secretary, the group commended Nigerians for coming out en masse to perform their civic duties during the Saturday, February 25, elections.

AnyiAnyi has encouraged Ndigbo in Lagos to ensure they go out en masse to vote on March 18. Photo: Beady

Source: UGC

The duo said a special commendation goes to the youths who defied expectations to make a bold statement that will remain a turning point in Nigeria's democratic history through an uncommon display of patriotism.

However, saddened by the failure of INEC to allegedly oversee a free contest, AnyiAnyi said the huge amount of money spent during the polls only helped expose the level of lack of character and technical inexperience of the electoral umpire.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians must remain calm, especially those in Lagos

Further calling for calm, AnyiAnyi said that no matter the provocations, Nigerians are encouraged to exercise restraint and to be resolute in the journey to ending the system of corruption which has eaten deep into the people's faith.

They said:

"It is disheartening to note that this new wave of patriotism across the federation has not been embraced by all, and those who oppose it, seek to hide under the cover of ethnicity, to unleash their bigotry on the people of other nationalities.

"In Lagos especially, Ndigbo have been made the scapegoat of widespread rejection of a party and their candidate, leading to the disruption of Igbo businesses, destruction of our people's shops, properties, and willful damage and intimidation of voters, leading even to grievous bodily harm.

"We have visited these sites, spoken to the victims and gathered incontrovertible evidence of the acts."

Okolo and Johnpaul advised miscreants to desist from their evil provocation as Ndigbo, wherever they are found should no longer be seen as defenceless or a people without the protections which the law provides.

They said:

"Our tolerance as law-abiding citizens should not be misconstrued for helplessness. We will ensure all our rights as citizens are protected against individuals who seek to harm our people for exercising their lawful franchise and we assure the culprits that they will be found, and in accordance with the demands of the law, justice will surely prevail."

The group reassured Ndigbo in Lagos and other locations across the country that their right to vote for the candidate of their choice is sacrosanct.

Despite controversies, British High Commissioner urges Nigerians to be proud of 2023 presidential election

Nigerians have been urged to be proud of the Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections.

The call was made to Nigerians across the world by British High Commissioner Catriona Laing.

According to the High Commissioner, Nigeria's politics is quite fascinating and there is evidence that the nation's democracy has evolved.

Trouble for electoral offenders as INEC chairman releases fresh information days after 2023 presidential poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission has vowed to prosecute all those involved in electoral misconduct.

The assurance was given by the chairman of the commission Mahmood Yakubu at the end of a stakeholders' meeting.

Yakubu called on all political parties across the country to caution their members and supporters against any form of electoral offence during the Saturday, March 18, elections.

Source: Legit.ng