As the March 18, 2023 governorship and state assembly elections draw closer, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has restated that with the various landmark achievements of his administration in different sectors of the state in the last one year in office, candidates of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), deserve overwhelming victory in legislative elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted the governor as speaking through his press secretary, Christian Aburime, in a press statement on Wednesday, March 15, titled: “Fake News, Propaganda and Misinformation as Threats to Good Governance and Societal Stability."

He said , "Along with the monumental infrastructural projects going on in Anambra state today, with the 265kms of road constructions, massive employment of 5,000 teachers in the education sector, empowerment of 5,000 youths under the 'One 'Youth, Two-Skills' Programme,' the over 350 doctors and nurses recently employed to boost the health sector, the massive 'Operation Light up Anambra' that is on-going, and the vastly improved security situation that reflected in the peaceful February 25 elections in the state deserve commendations."

He said that in view of the fore-going, APGA candidates, indeed, were deserving of being massively voted for in the March 18 State House of Assembly election in the state.

The governor added that when Anambra voters support APGA candidates to win the majority votes in the state assembly, it would help the state government to sustain the progress made so far with infrastructural development across the state; adding that it is in the collective best interest of sustainable development to stop spreading fake news, and support the state government.

The governor noted with concern the spate of fake news and propaganda being peddled against his government on the social media; which he said, is never in the interest of the state.

He noted, for instance, the latest "fabricated bout of fake news and misinformation being spewed out from the factory of mischief makers" that he vowed never to work with elected members of the state assembly, who are not APGA party members.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He recalled how he was also accused of threatening to oppress any opposition lawmaker in Anambra state; noting that those spurious insinuations are conveyed in doctored online videos making the rounds, and recycled by unsuspecting people.

He said there is no iota of truth in those viral videos, describing them as pure fake news - products meant to cause public disaffection and run down the APGA government.

He added:

"The trending video that went viral few days back is nothing but cooked-up attempt by some mischief makers to incite Anambra people against the state government, and score cheap political points, especially with the frenzy of the upcoming House of Assembly election in the state on Saturday, March 18."

The governor noted that without grandstanding, he could never have made such provocative statements attributed to him because, he is a law-abiding democrat, and civilized gentleman; noting that as a governor elected by the popular will of Anambra people a year ago, he has been working as a leader for everybody, despite varied political leanings.

Source: Legit.ng