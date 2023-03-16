One of President Muhammadu Buhari's aides has given Nigerians a strong assurance regarding the March 18 election

The presidential Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, has assured Nigerians that the security agencies will prevent rigging or any form of violence that might mar the outcome of the election

Shehu who maintained that governors are not gods noted that the will of the people will prevail in the country's forthcoming exercise

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Following the desperation of some governors to win the Saturday, March 18 governorship elections, law enforcement agencies will clamp down on any acts of voter intimidation and violence during the poll, the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, disclosed.

Shehu made the assertion on Arise News’ Morning Show on Thursday, March 16.

Presidency assures Nigeria of a free, fair and credible election on March 18. Photo credit: Garba Shehu

Source: Facebook

Garba Shehu speaks on March 18 election

He said despite the growing concerns over governors’ reported plans to rig the election in Rivers, Edo, Enugu, Kano and others, the will of Nigerians will prevail because law enforcement agencies will ensure that governors do not wield god-like influence on the outcomes, The PUNCH reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“These governors are not gods. Before now, there used to be the assumption that when you finish your tenure as a governor, you are entitled to proceed to the senate.

“But we have seen several of them lose their senatorial bids because, ultimately, it is the will of the people that counts,” Shehu said.

Presidency praises 2023 elections, reveals why it is the best

In a move that might annoy the opposition, the Presidency has declared that the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the best in the country.

The presidency insisted that the election showed that Nigerians rejected religious hatred and sectarian politics.

This was disclosed by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement, made available to journalists.

Popular pastor prophesizes danger ahead of guber election, reveals how to stay safe

Meanwhile, Apostle Joshua Selman, the founder of Eternity Network International, has issued a stern warning ahead of the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

The Apostle claimed God showed a dangerous light to him on March 17 (Friday), the day before the election, adding that God instructed him to pray against any fear on election eve.

Apostle Selman made this known in a viral video on Tuesday, March 14.

Source: Legit.ng