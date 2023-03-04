Over 200 Boko Haram fighters have been reportedly killed by the rival clash with the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP)

The Cable reports that the ISWAP fighters had targeted hundreds of Boko Haram members and their families while fleeing from attacks Gudumbali area of Borno state.

Some members of ISWAP has killed fighters from the Boko Haram sect in Borno state.

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the displaced Boko Haram fighters scampering for safety were displaced to the Gwoza, Konduga, Mafa, Dikwa, Gajiram, and Lake Chad shores.

A source within the military who spoke on the incident said that fighters from the ISWAP camp intercepted some fleeing members of the Boko Haram sect at Choliye village.

It added that about 200 of the Boko Haram member - including their women and children - were killed during the clash.

The source said:

“In Yale, a village in Konduga LGA, ISWAP Commander Modu Bashir Okocha led another team of ISWAP to attack another Boko Haram position, and as a result, killed 15 of them, seizing their weapons and motorcycles.

“The fierce onslaught had forced hundreds of the Boko Haram fighters and their families to surrender to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Mafa, Konduga, and other parts of the Theatre while some of them managed to flee through Mafa to Dikwa, Abadam, as well as the Niger Republic in the Lake Chad region.

“Some of the fighters escaped to the camp of Bakura Wulgo, aka Abou Oumaymah, in the axis of Marte and Krenowa while others ran to the Mandara Mountains in Gwoza to seek refuge and protection from Ali Ngulde.”

